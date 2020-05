May 7 (Reuters) - Creativeforge Games:

* REPORTS Q1 NET LOSS 127,001 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 51,606 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS 129,552 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 105,196 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* AT PRESENT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC DOES NOT HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S CURRENT OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)