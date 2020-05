BRIEF-X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski Q1 Net Profit Up At 176.0 Mln Zlotys

May 7 (Reuters) - X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA:

* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT 176.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 306.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 234.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SIGNIFICANT FACTORS DETERMINING THE LEVEL OF REVENUES WERE ABOVE-AVERAGE VOLATILITY ON FINANCIAL AND COMMODITY MARKETS, CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND A CONSTANTLY GROWING CLIENT BASE COMBINED WITH THEIR HIGH TRANSACTION ACTIVITY NOTED IN THE NUMBER OF CONCLUDED TRANSACTIONS IN LOTS

