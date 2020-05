May 7 (Reuters) - Saga Furs Oyj:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY APPOINTED MAGNUS LJUNG AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* PERTTI FALLENIUS TO STEP DOWN AFTER MORE THAN A DECADE AS CEO

* DECREASE IN GLOBAL PRODUCTION DUE TO COVID-19 REQUIRES QUICK AND SUBSTANTIAL OPERATIONAL AND ORGANISATIONAL RESTRUCTURING

* APPOINTS LJUNG AS CEO TO SPEED UP CHANGES AND TO FORMULATE A NEW STRATEGY TO ALIGN BUSINESS OPERATIONS TO CURRENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT

