REFILE-BRIEF-Monte Dei Paschi Q1 Net Profit Swings To Loss Of EUR 244 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA :

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 244 MILLION VERSUS EUR PROFIT 28 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS NPE RATIO OF 11.8% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 12.4% AT END-DEC

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 327.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 408.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 13.6% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 14.7% END-DEC

* Q1 NET FEES EUR 369.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 358.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE COVERAGE RATIO 49.6% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 48.7% AT END-DEC

* Q1 NET LOSS INCLUDES ADDITIONAL NON-ORDINARY PROVISIONS FOR EUR 193 MILLION

* Q1 WRITEDOWNS EUR 315 MLN VS EUR 144 MLN YEAR AGO