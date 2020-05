May 8 (Reuters) - ELES SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY ADJ. NET PROFIT EUR 1.0 MLN VS EU 0.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 18.2 MLN VS EUR 22.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, BUSINESS CONTINUITY TO BE REGULARLY MAINTAINED WHEN EMERGENCY PHASE OVERCOME, WHILE REMAINING EXPOSED TO POTENTIAL AND EVEN SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS AND CONSEQUENCES

