May 8(Reuters) - ARCELIK:

* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020, ANNOUNCED TO PUBLIC ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020, ARE NO LONGER VALID DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF CURRENT PERIOD, NO PREDICTION CAN BE SHARED AT THIS STAGE

