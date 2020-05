May 8 (Reuters) - TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI :

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 153.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 172.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME OF 90.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 115.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

