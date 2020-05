BRIEF-Acciona Q1 Net Profit Up 6.9% At 78 Mln Euros YoY

May 8 (Reuters) - Acciona SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 78 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 73 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SALES 1.62 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ACCIONA SAYS Q1 EBITDA 325 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 326 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CONSTRUCTION BACKLOG AT END-MARCH 6.39 BILLION EUROS, DOWN 1.8% VS END-DECEMBER 2019

* CONSOLIDATED INSTALLED WIND CAPACITY 6,623 MW AT END-MARCH, VS 6,225 MW YEAR AGO

* SAYS POSITIONED TO BENEFIT FROM INVESTMENT-LED ECONOMIC RECOVERY, PANDEMIC IMPACT EXPECTED TO BE TEMPORARY

* ON 2020 PANDEMIC PROTECTION PLAN: RAISED 900 MILLION EUROS OF NEW LIQUIDITY IN MARCH AND APRIL

* SAID COST CUTTING INITIATIVES TO SAVE ABOUT 100 MILLION EUROS IN 2020

* SAID CAPEX NET OF DISPOSALS COULD FALL TO 0.5 BILLION EUROS FROM 1.0 BILLION EUROS IN 2020

* SAYS IS KEEPING THE MOMENTUM OF PLANNED ASSETS DISPOSALS OF ABOUT 500 MILLION EUROS IN 2020

