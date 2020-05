REFILE-BRIEF-CCC Concludes Deals On Acquisition Of Its I And J Series Shares

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code)

May 8 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS CONCLUDED DEALS WITH INVESTORS ON ACQUISITION OF ALL 6.9 MILLION SERIES I SHARES

* SAID THE REQUIRED CASH CONTRIBUTIONS TO COVER ALL SERIES I SHARES WERE MADE IN WHOLE

* ALSO SAID IT HAS CONCLUDED WITH ULTRO A DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL 6.9 MILLION J SERIES SHARES

* SAID ULTRO HAS ALREADY MADE 177.2 MLN ZLOTYS CASH CONTRIBUTION TO COVER PART OF THE TOTAL J SERIES ISSUE PRICE

* THE REMAINING 76.3 MILLION ZLOTYS WILL BE PAID AROUND MAY 14

