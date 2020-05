BRIEF-Sok Marketler Q1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of 5.4 Mln Lira YoY

May 8 (Reuters) - SOK MARKETLER TICARET:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 5.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS OF 97.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 4.69 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.52 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* REVISES NET SALES EXPECTATION TO 24% (+/-2%) FROM 21% (+/-2%) FOR 2020

* NOT CHANGE EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE (EXCL. IFRS 16) OF 5.5% (+/-0.5%) FOR 2020

* NOT CHANGE EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE(INCL. IFRS 16) OF 9.5% (+/-0.5%) FOR 2020

* NOT CHANGE CAPEX EXPECTATION AROUND 350 MILLION LIRA FOR 2020

* NOT CHANGE 750 (+/-50) NEW STORE OPENINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

