BRIEF-Covivio Hotels Approves Payment Of Dividend Of 1.55 Euros Per Share For 2019

May 8 (REUTERS) - COVIVIO HOTELS SCA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY : APPROVAL OF OPTION TO PAY DIVIDEND IN SHARES WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF €16.07

* COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 7, 2020 APPROVED PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND OF €1.55 PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, AS WELL AS OPTION FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN SHARES

* THE SHARES THUS ISSUED WILL CARRY DIVIDEND RIGHTS AS OF JANUARY 1, 2020 AND WILL BE SUBJECT OF A REQUEST FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS

* COVIVIO HOTELS’ BALANCE SHEET WILL THUS BE STRENGTHENED BY COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE BETWEEN €182 MILLION AND €188 MILLION

