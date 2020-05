May 8 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical:

* SAID ON THURSDAY AGM WILL VOTE ON JUNE 3 ON ALLOCATING PREVIOUS YEARS’ NET PROFIT TO THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAID AGM WILL ALSO VOTE ON APPROVAL FOR THE BUYBACK OF NO MORE THAN 1.0 MILLION OF COMPANY’S SHARES AT A PRICE NO LESS THAN 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

