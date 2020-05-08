Funds News
RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged

    May 8 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, have remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                             New Holdings   Date     Prev Holdings  Prev      Abs Change  % chg     YTD Abs Change
 GOLD                                                      (OZ)                    (OZ)                  (OZ)                       (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   34,588,081.7   May 7    34,588,081.7   May 6           0.0     0.00%      5,869,165.4
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  13,770,704.9   May 7    13,675,218.1   May 6      95,486.8     0.70%      2,193,452.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        9,852,674.6   May 5     9,852,674.6   May 5            --        --        258,701.8
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,395,129.1  Apr 30     5,395,129.1   Apr 30           --        --        417,797.6
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         2,135,673.0   May 7     2,124,373.0   May 6      11,300.0     0.53%        515,867.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***              1,126,949.0  Sep 26     1,126,949.0   Sep 26           --        --               --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             844,902.3  Jan 24       844,902.3   Jan 24           --        --         57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   685,833.3   May 6       683,959.4   May 5       1,873.9     0.27%         62,157.9
 Total                                             68,399,947.9            68,291,287.2             108,660.7     0.16%     10,501,612.0
 SILVER                                                                                                                                 
 iShares Silver Trust                             413,124,111.4   May 7   413,124,111.4   May 6           0.0     0.00%     50,507,400.1
 ZKB Physical Silver                               88,417,820.0  Apr 30    88,417,820.0   Apr 30           --        --      5,500,327.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       79,807,201.6   May 5    79,807,201.6   May 5            --        --      6,552,544.7
 Sprott Physical Silver                            72,416,733.0   May 7    71,816,955.0   May 6     599,778.0     0.84%     12,192,924.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       22,908,298.3  Mar 20    22,908,298.3   Mar 20           --        --       -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                               10,495,991.0  Sep 26    10,495,991.0   Sep 26           --        --               --
 Total                                            687,170,155.3           686,570,377.3             599,778.0     0.09%     84,941,319.1
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                               
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        738,343.9  Mar 20       738,343.9   Mar 20           --        --        -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   725,257.5   May 6       725,265.4   May 5          -7.9     0.00%       -294,051.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        513,360.2   May 5       513,360.2   May 5            --        --        -71,361.1
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                365,311.1  Apr 30       365,311.1   Apr 30           --        --         23,492.8
 GAM Physical Platinum                                 64,755.0  Sep 26        64,755.0   Sep 26           --        --               --
 Total                                              2,407,027.7             2,407,035.6                  -7.9     0.00%       -287,746.5
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                              
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.5  Mar 25       142,113.5   Mar 25           --        --               --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       129,466.6  Mar 20       129,466.6   Mar 20           --        --        -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       105,592.4   May 5       105,592.4   May 5            --        --         -7,282.1
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                82,507.0  Apr 30        82,507.0   Apr 30           --        --         -5,920.3
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          26,343.0   May 6        26,343.3   May 5          -0.3     0.00%        -15,524.5
 GAM Physical Palladium                                23,253.0  Sep 26        23,253.0   Sep 26           --        --               --
 Total                                                509,275.5               509,275.8                  -0.3     0.00%        108,374.8
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
