May 11 (Reuters) - Dino Polska SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SZYMON PIDUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM CEO POST

* DECISION IS EFFECTIVE AS OF THE OPENING DAY OF COMPANY’S NEXT AGM

* DECISION DUE TO PIDUCH’S PLANNED TRANSITION TO THE COMPANY’S SUPERVISORY BOARD

