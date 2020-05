BRIEF-JSW Takes Actions To Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Spread In "Pniowek" Mine

May 11 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY ADDITIONAL PREVENTIVE MEASURES TAKEN WITH REGARD TO CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2 SPREAD IN THE COMPANY

* SAID IN ORDER TO CURB THE VIRUS SPREAD IN THE COMPANY’S MINE “PNIOWEK” IT HAS RESOLVED TO INTRODUCE NEW WORK ORGANISATION ENSURING SAFETY OF ITS CREW AND OPERATION OF THE MINING PLANT

* UNDER THE PREVENTIVE ACTIONS THE WHOLE MINE CREW WILL BE TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS

* UNTIL THE TESTS ARE CARRIED OUT, THE OPERATION OF “PNIOWEK” MINE WILL BE CONDUCTED ONLY BASED ON EMPLOYEES WITH NEGATIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST RESULT

* UNTIL THE EPIDEMIC SITUATION STABILISES, ALL “PNIOWEK” EMPLOYEES MUST BE TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS AND THE POSSIBILITY OF TAKING UP WORK WILL DEPEND ON THE TEST RESULTS

