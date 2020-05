May 11 - BOBST GROUP SA:

* GIVEN CURRENT GLOBAL MARKET UNCERTAINTIES CANNOT KEEP THE CURRENT FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR 2020 ISSUED ON JAN 22, 2020

* MORE INFORMATION WILL BE GIVEN WITH HALF-YEAR COMMUNICATION ON JULY 27, 2020

