May 11 (Reuters) - SWISS ESTATES AG:

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME CHF 6.2 MLN (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 6.2 MLN)

* FY EBIT INCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION CHF 4.2 MLN (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 1.1 MLN)

* FY NET RESULT AT LEVEL OF INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CHF 6.2 MLN (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1.5 MLN)

