BRIEF-Ibersol Extends Layoff Process For Another 30 Days, Suspends Dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY UPDATES ON IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CRISIS

* SAYS HAS SOUGHT TO REOPEN ITS RESTAURANTS AS LEGAL FRAMEWORK AND DEMAND ALLOW IT

* SAYS CURRENT NUMBER OF OWN RESTAURANTS IN OPERATION IS 166

* SAYS HAS 137 OPENED RESTAURANTS IN PORTUGAL AND 20 IN SPAIN

* SAYS EXTENDS LAYOFF PROCESS IN SOME OF ITS UNITS FOR ANOTHER 30 DAYS, HOWEVER IT REDUCES NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES SUBJECT TO THIS MEASURE

* TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING TO TRANSFER RESULTS FOR THE YEAR TO RESERVES, WITH NO DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

