May 11 (Reuters) - Datawalk SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH A CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDER REGARDING A STATE ORDERED PROJECT

* THE AGREEMENT INCLUDES LICENSING FULL PRODUCTION USE OF DATAWALK PLATFORM AS A CENTRAL REPOSITORY AS WELL AS ANALYTICAL SUPPORT AIMED AT PREVENTING SPREAD OF PANDEMIC AND EFFECTS OF COVID-19

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)