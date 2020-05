May 11 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAYS RECORDS TRAFFIC ON AVERAGE DOWN ABOUT 50% Y/Y ONE WEEK AFTER COMPANY REOPENS STORES IN SHOPPING MALLS AND TWO WEEKS AFTER REOPENING SHOPS IN RETAIL PARKS

* ALL 470 OF THE COMPANY’S STORES IN POLAND HAVE BEEN REOPENED

