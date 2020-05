May 12 - Carraro SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 127.8 MLN VS EUR 150.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 9.6 MLN VS EUR 14.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* CHAIRMAN SAID IT IS NOT EASY TO MAKE PRECISE FORECAST OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 CRISIS ECONOMIC IMPACTS ON CO RESULTS

* CHAIRMAN SAID FIXED COST STRUCTURE TO DATE WILL ALLOW GROUP TO ABSORB SIGNIFICANT DROPS IN VOLUMES, ENSURING ADEQUATE PROFITABILITY PROFILE

