May 12 (Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 NET LOSS EUR 2.2 MLN VS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO AT END MARCH 25.83% VS 29.27% AT END DECEMBER

* IT APPEARS DIFFICULT TO DATE TO ADEQUATELY ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

