May 12 (Reuters) - Gunnebo AB:

* GUNNEBO LAUNCHES INFECTION CONTROL GATES

* NEW FAMILY OF ACCESS CONTROL SOLUTIONS SUPPORTS THE SMOOTH RETURN TO A SAFE WORKING ENVIRONMENT BY PROVIDING AUTOMATED INFECTION PREVENTION THROUGH CONTACTLESS PROCESSES, MAXIMISED SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND ENFORCEMENT OF BODY TEMPERATURE AND PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT REGIMES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)