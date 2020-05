BRIEF-doValue Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 3.0 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - doValue SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET LOSS EUR 3.0 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 7.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 50.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* CURRENT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS LINKED TO COVID-19 CRISIS EFFECTS CALL FOR CAUTIOUS APPROACH IN SHORT TERM, IN CONTEXT OF LIMITED VISIBILITY

* SEASONALITY OF GROUP’S COLLECTIONS, GEOGRAPHICAL, PRODUCT AND CUSTOMER DIVERSIFICATION AND FLEXIBILITY OF COSTS ARE FACTORS THAT MITIGATE SHORT-TERM ADVERSE IMPACTS OF CRISIS IN VIEW OF POTENTIAL RECOVERY IN H2 2020

