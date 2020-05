BRIEF-Eurocash Q1 Net Loss Widens To 60.6 Mln Zlotys

May 13 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA:

* REPORTS Q1 NET LOSS 60.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS 38.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 5.92 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.48 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 126.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 121.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AT END-MARCH 2.54 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.55 BILLION ZLOTYS AT END-MARCH 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BASED ON CONDUCTED ANALYSIS SEES NO RISK TO FUNCTIONING OF GROUP IN THE FUTURE

