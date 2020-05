May 13 (Reuters) - Hornigold Reit SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO RESUME APARTMENT RENTALS FOLLOWING EASING OF GOVERNMENT PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS

* HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY LACK OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND BASE PRODUCTS, BUT DOES NOT ELIMINATE SUCH RISK COMPLETELY

