May 13 (Reuters) - Ambra SA:

* Q3 2019/2020 NET LOSS OF 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 2019/2020 REVENUE 106.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 99.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 2019/2020 OPERATING LOSS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY CUT MARCH SALES IN PREMIUM DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* RECORDS ABOVE AVERAGE GROWTH IN SPIRITS SALES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)