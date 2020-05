May 13 (Reuters) - Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 23.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 INTEREST INCOME 103.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 102.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 29.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS BEEN RECORDED ON THE BANK’S LIQUIDITY

