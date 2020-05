BRIEF-Esprinet Q1 Net Income Up At EUR 4.0 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Esprinet SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET INCOME EUR 4.0 MLN VS EUR 2.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS EUR 913.8 MLN VS EUR 875.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO PROPERLY ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACTS, OVER CURRENT PERIOD, ON GROUP’S ECONOMIC, EQUITY AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* SEES SUBSTANTIALLY FULL COME-BACK OF PRODUCTION LINES IN MAY WITH SOME REMAINING CRITICAL AREAS REGARDING NOTEBOOKS AND SOME ELECTRONIC CONSUMABLES

* GROUP BELIEVES IT WILL BE ABLE TO MITIGATE EFFECTS DUE TO PREDICTABLE DECREASE IN BUSINESS VOLUME FOR CURRENT PERIOD

