BRIEF-Master Pharm Says Q2 Revenue May Drop 10-20% Y/Y

May 13 (Reuters) - Master Pharm SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS Q2 REVENUE MAY DROP 10-20% Y/Y BASED ON THE COMPANY’S CUSTOMER AND PHARMA SECTOR ANALYSIS

* THE COMPANY HAS BEEN GRANTED 3.5 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY FROM POLISH DEVELOPMENT FUND UNDER PANDEMIC RELIEF PACKAGE

* SUBSIDY IS RELATED TO THE COMPANY’S 51% DROP IN REVENUE IN APRIL VERSUS MARCH

* TOTAL VALUE OF PANDEMIC RELIEF SUBSIDIES RECEIVED BY GROUP FROM FUND AMOUNT TO ALMOST 5 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)