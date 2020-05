(Corrects after company removed buyout reference)

May 13 (Reuters) - OFFICIAL CORRECTION to remove buyout reference

Legal & General Group PLC:

* LEGAL & GENERAL SIGNS FIRST COMBINED U.S., UK PENSION TRANSFER DEAL FOR IHS MARKIT, TOTALLING $144 MILLION

* LEGAL & GENERAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED 17 UK AND U.S. PENSION TRANSFER DEALS IN 2020 FOR TOTAL $1.4 BILLION Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Louise Heavens)