May 14 - Digital Bros SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 93.2 MLN VS EUR 39.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 6.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 5.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN SIGNIFICANT REVENUES GROWTH AT END OF FISCAL YEAR TOGETHER WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN ALL FINANCIAL MARGINS

* FORECASTS A POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Source text: bit.ly/2y106T3

