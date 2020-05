May 14(Reuters) - NTS ASA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 EBITDA AT NOK 149 MLN VS NOK 123 MLN YR AGO

* Q1 RESULT BEFORE TAX AT NOK 16 MLN VS NOK 74 MLN YR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS AT NOK 446 MLN VS NOK 521 MLN YR AGO

