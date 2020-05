BRIEF-Inmobiliaria Colonial: Board Of Directors Proposes 9% Reduction Of Dividends

May 14 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA :

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS PROPOSED TO REDUCE BY 9% THE AMOUNT TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS AS DIVIDENDS

* GENERAL MEETING WILL VOTE ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EUROS PER SHARE

* PROPOSED AMENDMENT IS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY PRODUCED BY COVID-19 AND ITS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL CONSEQUENCES ACCORDING TO THE FORECASTS PUBLISHED BY INTERNATIONAL REGULATORY BODIES

* THE AMENDMENT TO THE PROPOSED PROFIT DISTRIBUTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF RESERVES DOES NOT AFFECT THE CO’S FINANCIAL POSITIONS

Source text: bit.ly/2LtrqfM

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)