BRIEF-Sonae Capital Q1 Net Loss Grows At 5.6 Mln Euros YoY

May 14 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA said on Wednesday:

* Q1 NET LOSS 5.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 5.3 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 4.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.0 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 TURNOVER 102.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 34.7 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AT 225.1 MILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD PARTICULAR NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RESULTS ACHIEVED IN FITNESS, HOSPITALITY AND TRÓIA OPERATIONS

* LIQUIDITY AVAILABLE TO DATE AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF 72.5 MILLION EUROS

* EXPECTS RESULTS IN 2020, PARTICULARLY IN Q2, TO REMAIN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NOT POSSIBLE TO DETERMINE EXACT DATE ON WHICH SUSPENDED ACTIVITIES WILL RESUME

