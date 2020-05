BRIEF-Aedes Q1 Net Loss Widens To EUR 2.7 Mln, FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 13.5 Mln

May 14 - Aedes SIIQ SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET LOSS OF EUR 13.5 MLN VS PROFIT PROFORMA EUR 9.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 4.1 MLN VS EUR 4.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 EMERGENCY MAY HAVE AN IMPACT, WHICH IS NOT QUANTIFIABLE TO DATE, ON THE VALUES OF THE REAL ESTATE ASSETS

* ON COVID-19, DESPITE CURRENT MARKET UNCERTAINTY COMPANY CONFIRMS ITS WILLINGNESS TO CONTINUE ITS ACTIVITY OF DIMENSIONAL GROWTH OF INCOME PORTFOLIO AND REVENUES FROM RENT

* CRITICAL ISSUES RELATED TO THE COVID19 EPIDEMIC MAY BE REPEATED ALSO IN RELATION TO RENTAL ACTIVITIES DURING COURSE OF THIRD QUARTER 2020

* GROUP IS REVIEWING BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2024

* TO DEVELOP AN UPDATED 2020-2025 PLAN THAT WILL LIKELY GO IN THE DIRECTION OF GREATER PRUDENCE ON INVESTMENTS AND REVISION OF FORECASTS RELATING TO TERM RENTAL INCOME

* BOARD APPROVED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING PLAN FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 60 MILLION

