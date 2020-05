BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 Net Profit Down At 38.6 Mln Euros

May 14 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE 131.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 132.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS RENTS 130.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 103.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 105.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 38.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 60.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NAV 15.72 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-MARCH 2020 VERSUS 14.94 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-MARCH 2019

* FFO PER SHARE OF 0.16 EUROS WAS ON TRACK TO MEET THE GUIDANCE GIVEN FOR 2020

* COMPANY HAS REVISED ITS CAPEX PLANS DUE TO COVID19 AND IS NOW FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ASSETS WITH PRE-LETS IN PLACE

* NEW PARTIAL RELIEF POLICY IS CURRENTLY BEING DESIGNED FOR THE POST COVID-19 TRADING PERIOD

