(Refiles to add headline and change period to Q1 from FY.)

May 14 (Reuters) - Master Pharm SA:

* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS 0.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS 1.1 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 2019 REVENUE OF 14.9 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.0 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 1.0 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.6 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)