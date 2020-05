May 15(REUTERS) - O2I SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE DOWN -19.8% TO EUR 11.1 MLN

* EXCEPTIONAL IMPACT OF THE STRIKES AND COVID-19 ON TRAINING ACTIVITY A -27.6

* 2.4% GROWTH IN ENGINEERING ACTIVITIES AND 34% GROWTH IN ADIICT ACTIVITIES

* IT IS STILL DIFFICULT TO ASSESS IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS ON Q2 SALES

* OUTLOOK: TRAINING ACTIVITY TO REMAIN THE MOST IMPACTED

* M2I HAS OBTAINED STATE GUARANTEED BANK LOAN FOR EUR 2.5 MLN AND LOAN FROM BPI FOR EUR 2.5 MLN TO FACE HEALTH CRISIS