* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERED INTO LIMITED AGREEMENT WITH ONLINE PHARMACY MEDS

* AGREEMENT WITH MEDS APOTEK AB REGARDING A LIMITED VERSION OF LIVE VIDEO SHOPPING FOR RETAIL

* THE AGREEMENT RUNS FOR SIX MONTHS WITHOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF AN EXTENSION

* BAMBUSER ESTIMATES REVENUES TO BE LOWER IN RELATION TO PREVIOUSLY SIGNED AGREEMENTS FOR A FULL VERSION OF LIVE VIDEO SHOPPING

