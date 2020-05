May 15(Reuters) - Orgo Tech:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR RAISING A LOAN OF SEK 4.0 MILLION WITH MATURITY ON 30 JUNE 2021 AND A 3% QUARTERLY RATE

* PURPOSE OF LOAN IS TO REFINANCE PREVIOUS LOAN AS COMMUNICATED SEP.1 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: