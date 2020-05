May 15 (Reuters) - Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGEMENT TEAM TO TEMPORARILY POSTPONE ACCRUAL OF CURRENT LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BOARD AGREES NOT TO IMPLEMENT ANY LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN IN THE CURRENT YEAR

