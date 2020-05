BRIEF-Clinica Baviera Q1 Net Profit Down 41.8% At 2.1 Mln Euros YoY

May 15 (Reuters) - Clinica Baviera SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE 29.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 6.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS COMPANY EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON SALES IN MARCH AND APRIL DUE TO CLINICS’ CLOSURE, WITH A PROGRESSIVE RECOVERY FROM MAY

* SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH OVER 90% OF 2019 Q4 SALES IN 2020 Q4

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)