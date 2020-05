May 15 - Alemy SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 19.3 MLN VS EUR 18.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 574,000 VS LOSS EUR 1.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 EMERGENCY AND LOCK DOWN MEASURES MAY IMPACT GROUP SHORT-TERM RESULTS

