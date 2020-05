May 15 - Conafi Prestito SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 NET LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 0.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 0.4 MLN VS EUR 0.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: COMPANY SAYS THERE ARE NO SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING BUSINESS CONTINUITY

