May 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY PRELIMINARY COUNTING INDICATED THAT COMPANY RECEIVED APPLICATIONS FOR ABOUT 2.8 BILLION NEW SHARES, WHILE 400 MILLION WERE OFFERED

* OFFER PRICE WAS NOK 1 PER SHARE

* PRELIMINARY COUNTING CONSEQUENTLY INDICATES A SUBSCRIPTION OF APPROXIMATELY 7 TIMES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)