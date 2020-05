May 15 - Edison SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.83 BLN VS EUR 2.42 BLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 12.0 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 79.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT IS PREMATURE TO CONFIRM PREVIOUS FORECAST FOR 2020 EBITDA

