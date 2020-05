May 15 - FNM SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 71.7 MLN VS EUR 72.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.6 MLN VS EUR 6.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATED A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE BETWEEN 12% AND 14% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: