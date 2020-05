BRIEF-Grupa Lotos Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of 1.31 Bln Zlotys

May 15 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 NET LOSS OF 1.31 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 172.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 6.1 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 BILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON APRIL 30

* Q1 PURIFIED EBITDA LIFO 0.67 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.67 BILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON APRIL 30

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC GROUP HAS BOOKED WRITE-DOWN OF 304.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL ON NON-FINANCIAL FIXED ASSETS

* FOLLOWING DROP OF PRICES OF OIL AND GAS DUE TO MARKET DESTABILISATION RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC THE GROUP HAS BOOKED A WRITE-DOWN IN THE AMOUNT OF 866.4 MLN ZLOTYS

* DUE TO VERIFICATION OF RECOVERABLE VALUE OF THE YME FIELD THE GROUP HAS BOOKED WRITE-DOWN OF 223.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS OF MARCH 31 THE GROUP HAS BOOKED WRITE-DOWN IN THE OF AMOUNT 8.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL ON GAS STATION ASSETS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)