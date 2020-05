May 15 - Il Sole 24 Ore:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 43.3 MLN VS EUR 50.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS 5.9 MLN VS LOSS EUR 1.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 FOR FY 2020 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL YEARS

